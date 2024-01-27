Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $700.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.25. 2,410,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 94.20%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 582,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,703,000 after purchasing an additional 355,548 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

