Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,476. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

