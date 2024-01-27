Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $143,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 328,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 314,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

