WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.1 %

WCC traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.38. 200,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

