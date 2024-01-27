Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of WABC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 189,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,671. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

