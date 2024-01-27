Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,523. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.0848 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

