Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Western Digital stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,645,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

