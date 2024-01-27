Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 2437786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.