Weyerhaeuser to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 6,168,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,746,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 201,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 85,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

