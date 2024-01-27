Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

