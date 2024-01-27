WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.05

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.35), with a volume of 362829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.31).

WH Smith Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,298.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,342.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 4,833.33%.

Insider Activity at WH Smith

About WH Smith

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 5,232 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.19), for a total transaction of £70,788.96 ($89,947.85). 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.