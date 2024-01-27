Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62. 172,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,380,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

