Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

