WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of WYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
