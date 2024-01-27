WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of WYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

