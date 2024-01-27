Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

