Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 324,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 132,634 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 185,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,243. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

