Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,535,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,471,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

