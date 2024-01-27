Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 217,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,349,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Intel by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 127,567,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.