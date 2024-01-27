Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 260,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $212.00. 1,912,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,649. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $214.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

