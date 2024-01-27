Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,164,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,079,296. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

