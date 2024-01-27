Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,477 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

