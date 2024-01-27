Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 504,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,983. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

