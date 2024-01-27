Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 526,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,538. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.