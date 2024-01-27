Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.50. 9,900,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.