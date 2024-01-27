Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. 1,659,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

