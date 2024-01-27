Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

