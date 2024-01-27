Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 308,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $24,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

