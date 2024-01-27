Woodward, Inc. (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Woodward stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 486,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

