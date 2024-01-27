Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Woodward Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 486,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

