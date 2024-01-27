Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $294.44

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $294.44 and last traded at $293.52, with a volume of 73906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.68. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.33, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.