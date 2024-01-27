WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $2,407,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

