Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 4,038,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.