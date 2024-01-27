Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.36

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 197652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
