Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,037. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

