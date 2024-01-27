Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $60.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 484,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.