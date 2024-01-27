Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.