Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,503,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,863. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,136.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 162,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

