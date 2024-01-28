11,142 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $79,549,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

