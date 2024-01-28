11,370 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

