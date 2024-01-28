11,792 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

EQNR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

