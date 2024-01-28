12,249 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 2.22% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

