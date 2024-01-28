12,732 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,888,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $8,157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 470,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,520. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

