1,285 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.37. 702,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,798. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

