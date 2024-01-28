12,852 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of GNTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 4,260,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

