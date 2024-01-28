13,372 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

