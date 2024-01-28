13,900 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 241,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.40.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

