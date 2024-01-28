14,971 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

