15,000 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of GTE opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

