1,691 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

