16,974 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

